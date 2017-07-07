Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting Friday

Turner is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Logan Forsythe will shift over to third base, opening the door for Chase Utley at the keystone. Turner, a first-time All-Star this year, has been red hot since his return from the DL in early June, collecting 31 hits and seven homers in his last 81 at-bats. However, the Dodgers have been sitting him once a week or so, and that figures to continue as they look to preserve his health for the stretch run.