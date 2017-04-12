Turner (quad) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Despite benefiting from the Dodgers being off the schedule Tuesday, Turner wasn't able to get over the quad injury in time to enter the lineup for the second game of the team's series with the Cubs. The Dodgers haven't indicated that a stint on the disabled list is imminent for Turner, but his absence Wednesday will nonetheless open up a start at second base for Chase Utley, while Logan Forsythe moves over to cover third base for Turner.