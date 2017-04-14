Turner (quad) returned to the starting lineup Thursday, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks in a 4-0 loss to the Cubs.

The 32-year-old looked healthy in his return to diamond, getting on base three times on a day where the Dodgers were shut out by Brett Anderson. With an off day on Tuesday, the third baseman ended up missing just one contest with a minor quadriceps injury. With a .355/.429/.516 slash line through nine games, Turner should continue to be a driving force behind the Dodgers' offense this season.