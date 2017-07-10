Dodgers' Justin Turner: Tees off twice Sunday
Turner hit two home runs Sunday, powering his team to a 5-2 win over Kansas City.
Turner played co-hero with Clayton Kershaw in this one, as Kershaw backed up Turner's pair of bombs with a 13-strikeout, complete-game victory. The third baseman had a whale of a first half, finishing with a ridiculous .377 average and 1.056 OPS over 228 at-bats. That said, despite Turner's amazing contact numbers, he's provided just 37 RBI and 10 homers, which has prevented him from joining the truly elite fantasy producers.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...