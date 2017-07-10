Dodgers' Justin Turner: Tees off twice Sunday

Turner hit two home runs Sunday, powering his team to a 5-2 win over Kansas City.

Turner played co-hero with Clayton Kershaw in this one, as Kershaw backed up Turner's pair of bombs with a 13-strikeout, complete-game victory. The third baseman had a whale of a first half, finishing with a ridiculous .377 average and 1.056 OPS over 228 at-bats. That said, despite Turner's amazing contact numbers, he's provided just 37 RBI and 10 homers, which has prevented him from joining the truly elite fantasy producers.

