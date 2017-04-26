Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Closes out win over Giants for fifth save
Jansen worked around two hits with two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Giants for his fifth save of the season.
Jansen was brought on with two outs in the eighth inning of a one-run game and allowed a pair of singles before finishing out the frame. He came back with a one-two-three ninth inning to close out the win, earning his fourth save in the last four appearances. Jansen has been used for four-out saves in each of his last three and has completed each with aplomb -- as is often the case for one of baseball's truly elite closers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Logs second straight four-out save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up four-out save Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up second save Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Allows runs in non-save situation•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns first save of season Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Expects to join Netherlands in WBC•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...