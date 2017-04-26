Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Closes out win over Giants for fifth save

Jansen worked around two hits with two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Giants for his fifth save of the season.

Jansen was brought on with two outs in the eighth inning of a one-run game and allowed a pair of singles before finishing out the frame. He came back with a one-two-three ninth inning to close out the win, earning his fourth save in the last four appearances. Jansen has been used for four-out saves in each of his last three and has completed each with aplomb -- as is often the case for one of baseball's truly elite closers.