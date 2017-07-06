Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Collects 20th save

Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his 20th save of the season during Wednesday's win over Arizona.

Jansen is a perfect 20-for-20 converting saves with a 1.01 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 14.1 K/9. He's also collected four wins and walked just two batters all season. He's an elite closer in both the real and fantasy game, and finishing off opponents for a contender should continue to provide Jansen with plenty of opportunities to pad the saves column.