Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Converts four-out save Sunday
Jansen struck out three batters through 1.1 innings to collect his 23rd save of the season during Sunday's win over Miami.
Jansen had been nursing flu-like symptoms following the All-Star game and even felt dizzy during his appearance Friday. However, it hasn't hindered his work on the mound. He's now converted all 23 of his save opportunities and sports a 0.90 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 for the year. With the Dodgers piling up wins in bunches, Jansen projects to remain a high-end fantasy asset.
