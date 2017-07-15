Play

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Hampered by illness

Jansen has been dealing with flu-like symptoms since the All-Star game, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The veteran reliever didn't have the greatest of weeks, as he spent the days following the All-Star game battling a high fever and nausea. Although Jansen did appear in Friday night's contest -- where he recorded his 22nd save in 22 tries this season -- he said he felt dizzy while running to first base, so the Dodgers may elect to give him a couple days to get back to full health. Pedro Baez or Luis Avilan would likely fill in as the closers should that be the case.

