Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Logs second straight four-out save

Jansen picked up the save Wednesday against the Rockies, firing one and one-third perfect frames with two strikeouts.

For the second outing in a row, the right-hander was asked to enter in the eighth inning in a dicey situation and was able to work his way out of it to close out the victory. This is Jansen's fourth save of the season, and it seems like he's starting to get back into the swing of things after having few opportunities early on in the campaign.