Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 18th save Thursday
Jansen struck out one batter in 1.1 scoreless innings against the Angels on Thursday en route to his 18th save of the season.
Jansen continues to dominate the back end of games for the Dodgers. He's now 18-for-18 in save opportunities this season -- eight of which lasted for longer than three outs -- with a shiny 0.79 ERA and 53:1 K:BB ratio in 34 innings.
