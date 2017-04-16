Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up four-out save Saturday
Jansen tossed 1.1 perfect innings while striking out three en route to his third save of the season Saturday.
The dominant closer was brought into the game with two outs in the eighth inning and just a one-run cushion on the scoreboard. He took care of Brandon Drury and then the Dodgers tacked on three runs in the bottom of the inning, giving him plenty of room to work with to finish the job in the ninth. The 29-year-old was used in multi-inning save situations by manager Dave Roberts last postseason, so it shouldn't be surprising when he is asked to do so in crucial situations like Saturdays.
