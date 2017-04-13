Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up second save Wednesday

Jansen gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Cubs.

While his 5.40 ERA through 3.1 innings still bears the scars of last weekend's visit to Coors Field, Jansen is otherwise off to a typical start to the season with a 3:0 K:BB. Given his overpowering stuff and a team around him that should provide him with plenty of leads to protect, the 29-year-old remains in the conversation as the most valuable fantasy closer around.