Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Pitches scoreless ninth for 21st save

Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 21st save of the season during Friday's win over Kansas City.

Jansen's ninth-inning success is resembling clockwork, as he's converted all 21 save opportunities with an elite 0.98 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 13.8 K/9. With Los Angeles piling up wins in bunches, Jansen should have no trouble continuing to pad the saves column in the second half.