Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Racks up 24th save Tuesday

Jansen gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 24th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the White Sox.

The 29-year-old has yet to blow a save this season and has been nearly flawless over the last two months, allowing just a solo home run in his last 22 appearances while posting a 0.38 ERA, 0.46 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB in 24 innings. With the Dodgers holding the best record in baseball and seemingly cruising towards a playoff berth, Jansen should remain the most valuable fantasy closer in the league down the stretch.

