Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 19th save in shaky fashion
Jansen allowed a home run, a walk and struck out one batter while recording the final two outs of Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks to earn his 19th save of the season.
The Dodgers entered the ninth inning with a four-run lead, but Jansen was called upon to record the final two outs of the game after Brandon Morrow allowed two Diamondbacks to reach base. Jansen retired his first batter faced before serving up a three-run homer to Daniel Descalso. With the D-Backs pulling within one run, he walked Jake Lamb before ultimately striking out Chris Herrmann to end things. The shaky performance is just a small blip in Jansen's otherwise masterful 2017 campaign.
