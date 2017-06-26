Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Walks first batter, but remains dominant

Jansen recorded a five-out save Sunday, striking out two and walking his first batter of the 2017 season in a win over the Rockies.

It took 30 games for the dominant closer to finally issue his first free pass of the season, an impressive feat to say the least. With a 0.83 ERA and an astronomical 52.0 K/BB ratio, it's hard to find a better closer in the game than Jansen right now.