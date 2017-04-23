Maeda's next start may be delayed so he can work on his pitching mechanics, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts believes that Maeda is being too aggressive when throwing his fastball, which is resulting in a lack of control. Maeda's next scheduled start is Thursday against the Giants. While the Dodgers have yet to decide whether or not they'll move his next start, they're entertaining the possibility due to his struggles. Maeda gave up six runs over five innings in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks, which brought his ERA and WHIP up to 8.05 and 1.53, respectively.