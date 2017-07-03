Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lit up in Sunday's loss
Maeda was tagged for five earned runs on eight hits in just 3.2 innings in a loss to the Padres on Sunday. He also walked one and struck out one.
The Padres did the bulk of their damage in the second inning, putting up three runs. Meanwhile, the Dodgers bullpen surrendered just three hits (and one walk) the rest of the game, but it wasn't enough as the offense couldn't get out from under an early five-run deficit. Maeda is now 6-4 on the year with a pedestrian 4.56 ERA, 72 strikeouts and 1.19 WHIP across 12 starts. He'll likely remain in the rotation at least until Brandon McCarthy (knee) returns from the disabled list.
