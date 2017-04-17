Maeda will start Saturday against the Diamondbacks instead of Friday, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

With Rich Hill back on the disabled list due to blisters, the Dodgers needed to rearrange their rotation in order to fit Alex Wood. As such, Maeda will be pushed back a day. The fact that Maeda has struggled this season (7.07 ERA in 14 innings) only made that decision easier for the Dodgers.