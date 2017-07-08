Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Notches seventh win with solid outing
Maeda (7-4) allowed a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters through five innings during Friday's win over Kansas City.
It's been a little difficult to peg Maeda this season for a number of reasons. Not only has he been inconsistent, but he's not pitching deep into games and has even made a couple relief appearances. His 4.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 are serviceable fantasy marks, and with the Dodgers running away with the National League, everything is in place for Maeda to improve and show more consistency in the second half.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Lit up in Sunday loss•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Throws seven scoreless in win•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Returns to long relief role•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Throws five solid innings in win over Reds•
-
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Tabbed for Sunday start•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...