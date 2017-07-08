Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Notches seventh win with solid outing

Maeda (7-4) allowed a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters through five innings during Friday's win over Kansas City.

It's been a little difficult to peg Maeda this season for a number of reasons. Not only has he been inconsistent, but he's not pitching deep into games and has even made a couple relief appearances. His 4.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 are serviceable fantasy marks, and with the Dodgers running away with the National League, everything is in place for Maeda to improve and show more consistency in the second half.