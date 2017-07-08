Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Notches seventh win with solid outing

Maeda (7-4) allowed a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters through five innings during Friday's win over Kansas City.

It's been a little difficult to peg Maeda this season for a number of reasons. Not only has he been inconsistent, but he's not pitching deep into games and has even made a couple relief appearances. His 4.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 are serviceable fantasy marks, and with the Dodgers running away with the National League, everything is in place for Maeda to improve and show more consistency in the second half.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast