Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Plenty of run support Wednesday
Maeda (8-4) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.
The right-hander threw only 83 pitches (54 strikes), but after the Dodgers extended their lead in the top of the six inning, manager Dave Roberts elected not to push Maeda too far. The 29-year-old has put his rough start to the season behind him and now has a 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 over his last eight outings. He'll next take the mound Tuesday at home against the Twins.
