Maeda's next start has been pushed back to Friday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers expressed a desire to push Maeda's start back so he could work on pitching mechanics, and manager Dave Roberts confirmed the move Monday. Maeda has struggled mightily in 2017, having allowed 17 runs over 19 innings despite a solid 19:5 K:BB. Julio Urias is expected to slide into Maeda's previously scheduled Thursday slot.