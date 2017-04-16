Maeda only last four innings Saturday, giving up four runs on four hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out five in an eventual win over the Diamondbacks.

The 29-year-old threw just 71 pitches before getting the hook Saturday. After surrendering an early lead, manager Dave Roberts may have simply seen enough from his starter before dipping into a rested bullpen. Maeda hasn't been the same breakout pitcher we saw last year, posting a 7.07 ERA through three starts. The concerning part is his inability to get past the fifth inning in any of his starts so far. Two of his first three starts have come against dangerous offenses (Colorado and Arizona), so it isn't time to panic quite yet. That being said, Maeda's next start comes against these same Diamondbacks, this time in the hitter-friendly confines of Chase Field, so we may have to wait another week before he rights the ship.