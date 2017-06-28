Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Throws seven scoreless in win

Maeda (6-3) scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Angels. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The right-hander faced an Angels lineup that was without Albert Pujols and Cameron Maybin in addition to Mike Trout (thumb), but that doesn't mean this performance was just a flash in the pan. Maeda has been on a roll for weeks, shaving a full run off his ERA over his last four appearances (two earned runs over 17 innings in that span) while jumping between the bullpen and rotation. He has given up three home runs over the past two months after serving up seven in April. If he keeps going like this, Maeda should continue to see regular starts even after Brandon McCarthy (knee) returns.