Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Will start Tuesday

Maeda will start Tuesday's game against the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The move allows the Dodgers starters to receive an extra day of rest, a much-needed relief since the team doesn't have an off day until July 3. It appears this could be Maeda's purpose on the team going forward, mainly serving as a long reliever, but getting a spot start when deemed necessary. The right-hander will need to improve upon his 4.87 ERA as a starter this season if he wants to work his way back into the regular rotation.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories