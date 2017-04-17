Forsythe (hamstring) is batting leadoff and playing second base Monday against the Diamondbacks.

As expected, Forsythe is back in action after missing Sunday's contest with hamstring tightness. He'll continue to bat leadoff against southpaws, with Andrew Toles doing so against righties.

