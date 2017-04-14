Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Batting fifth Friday
Forsythe has dropped down to fifth in the order for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Andrew Toles is set to lead it off for the Dodgers for Friday's series opener after Forsythe batted in that spot Thursday. It appears that Forsythe will continue to lead off against southpaws while Toles will hit in that spot against righties. Forsythe has just five hits in his last 25 at-bats and has struck out 10 times in that span.
