Forsythe reached base five times Friday, going 4-for-4 with a walk and a trio of runs scored in a win over the Padres.

After struggling in his first 20 games back from injury, Forsythe is batting .326 with 13 runs and a .412 on-base percentage over his previous 11 contests. The 30-year-old has just two home runs this season, but that number should increase if he continues to take good at-bats.