Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Continues to be on-base machine
Forsythe reached base five times Friday, going 4-for-4 with a walk and a trio of runs scored in a win over the Padres.
After struggling in his first 20 games back from injury, Forsythe is batting .326 with 13 runs and a .412 on-base percentage over his previous 11 contests. The 30-year-old has just two home runs this season, but that number should increase if he continues to take good at-bats.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Reaches base three times Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Takes seat Monday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Busts out with two-run homer•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Returns to primary second base role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...