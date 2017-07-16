Forsythe had a well-rounded stat line Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in a win over Miami.

The veteran second baseman was showing life at the plate in 20 games leading up to the All-Star break (.333 with two home runs and 10 RBI), and he will look to carry that momentum into the second half after struggling for the majority of the season. He is being used in an everyday role at the moment, but with Adrian Gonzalez (back) beginning to ramp up his activity, Forsythe will have to improve on his pedestrian .245/.363/.342 slash line in the coming weeks or he may run the risk of losing playing time to Chris Taylor at second when the Dodgers' offense is at full health.