Forsythe left Saturday's contest in the fourth inning due to a bout of right hamstring tightness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

His removal from the game seemed a little fishy considering he was already 3-for-3 on the evening, but a sore hamstring is a good explanation for the early exit. At this point, it seems like more of a precautionary measure than anything, but manager Dave Roberts still intends to keep him out of Sunday's contest with Arizona, per Gurnick. Forsythe's status moving forward should become clearer in the coming days.