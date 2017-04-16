Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Expects to start Monday
Forsythe (hamstring) is available as a pinch hitter Sunday and is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
Forsythe was held out of Sunday's lineup after exiting Saturday's contest early due to hamstring tightness, but his availability off the bench is a good sign. Look for him to return to action in Monday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, sending Chase Utley back to the bench.
