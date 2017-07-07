Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs in Thursday's comeback win over the Diamondbacks.

It has been a season filled with injuries and poor production for Forsythe, but the 30-year-old finally looks to have turned a corner with his new club. Over his last 15 starts, the second baseman is 21-for-58 (.362) with two homers and 18 runs scored. Forsythe's recent hot streak coupled with premier placement in a loaded Dodger lineup has his stock trending upward. It may be time to get back on the infielder's bandwagon that likely saw many jump off after a disappointing first half.