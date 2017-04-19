Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Headed to DL
Forsythe was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured big right toe.
Chris Taylor was called-up from Triple-A to take Forsythe's spot on the roster. MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports the injury is a hairline fracture, so the return time looks closer to two weeks as opposed to four-to-six, which is good news for both parties. The 30-year-old was off to a nice start in his first year as a Dodger, going 13-for-44 (.295) with three RBI and seven runs through the first 14 games. While Forsythe is sidelined, Chase Utley should get most of the reps at second base against southpaws while Taylor could be in line for some starts against righties.
