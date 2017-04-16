Forsythe (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

Forsythe had to exit Saturday's game due to hamstring tightness, and after testing it out Sunday morning, it was determined that he would not be able to make the start. That being said, the veteran is said to potentially be available as a pinch-hit option, suggesting this ailment won't be a long-term concern. In the meantime, Chase Utley will get the starting nod at second base.