Forsythe exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies early after being hit by a pitch on his right foot during the first inning, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Forsythe returned to the field following his HBP but did not appear to be comfortable. He was pinch hit for by Scott Van Slyke in the third inning. An update on the second baseman's condition should become available following Tuesday's game. He'll be considered day-to-day for now.