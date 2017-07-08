Forsythe is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forsythe will receive a standard day off after four straight starts, including a 1-for-3 game with one RBI and two walks during Friday's victory. In his place, Chase Utley is leading off and manning second base against right-hander Ian Kennedy.

