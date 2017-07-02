Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup Sunday
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Forsythe has collected eight hits in his previous two starts, but he'll head to the bench in favor of Chase Utley. The 30-year-old has incredibly raised his average 39 points over his previous two monster games, putting him at a .247/.363/.329 slash line on the year.
