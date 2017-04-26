Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Partaking in baseball activities
Forsythe (toe) has begun participating in baseball activities, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Forsythe landed on the disabled list after fracturing his toe during a HBP on April 18. Gurnick's report suggests that the fracture has healed enough to allow the second baseman to resume partaking in baseball activities. His exact timetable for return still remains unclear, but it sounds like the 30-year-old is making measurable progress. We'll continue to update his condition as additional news becomes available.
