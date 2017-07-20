Forsythe is not in the lineup Thursday against the Braves, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forsythe has just four hits over the past week with only one of those going for extra bases. He'll cede Thursday's start, allowing Chase Utley to fill in for him at the keystone.

