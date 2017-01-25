Manager Dave Roberts said that he expects Forsythe to be his leadoff hitter for the 2017 season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old was the Rays' primary leadoff hitter last season, so it comes as no surprise that Roberts sees him as a competent option to set the table every night. With this spot in the batting order, Forsythe will likely be in line for more run-scoring opportunities thanks to his position in front of mashers like Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Adrian Gonzalez.

