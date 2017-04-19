Forsythe, who exited Tuesday's game early after being hit by a pitch on his right foot, was diagnosed with a right toe contusion, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Though Forsythe was fortunate to avoid a fracture in his foot, it's currently unclear how long he'll be sidelined with his bruised big toe. He'll remain day-to-day for now.

