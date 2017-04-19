Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Suffers toe contusion
Forsythe, who exited Tuesday's game early after being hit by a pitch on his right foot, was diagnosed with a right toe contusion, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Though Forsythe was fortunate to avoid a fracture in his foot, it's currently unclear how long he'll be sidelined with his bruised big toe. He'll remain day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Leaves game following HBP•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Back in action Monday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Expects to start Monday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Held out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Exits prematurely with hamstring tightness•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Batting fifth Friday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...