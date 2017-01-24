Forsythe was traded to the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for pitcher Jose De Leon.

After months of trade rumors, the Dodgers have found their starting second baseman. Forsythe is a versatile infielder coming off of an injury-riddled, yet productive 2016 season in which he slashed .264/.333/.444 and belted 20 home runs over 127 games. He'll likely see a nice increase in his offensive production in the potent Dodgers lineup.