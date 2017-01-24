Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Traded to Dodgers
Forsythe was traded to the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for pitcher Jose De Leon.
After months of trade rumors, the Dodgers have found their starting second baseman. Forsythe is a versatile infielder coming off of an injury-riddled, yet productive 2016 season in which he slashed .264/.333/.444 and belted 20 home runs over 127 games. He'll likely see a nice increase in his offensive production in the potent Dodgers lineup.
