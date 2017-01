Avilan and the Dodgers avoided arbitration Friday with a one-year, $1.5 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Avilan put up his best season since his phenomenal 2013, yielding a 3.20 ERA in 19.2 innings with the Dodgers despite bouncing between Los Angeles and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Given the team's pitching depth, his role in 2017 may not be any more consistent.