Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Picks up eighth hold
Avilan recorded two outs -- one via the strikeout -- on his way to his eighth hold of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Arizona.
The 27-year-old has maintained a 3.63 ERA through 22.1 innings despite allowing a boatload of baserunners (1.61 WHIP). Avilan is currently manager Dave Roberts' top southpaw out of the bullpen, which should result in some hold chances against lefty-heavy lineups.
