Dodgers' Micah Johnson: Designated for assignment
Johnson was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kenley Jansen's signing was formally announced and Johnson was bumped from the 40-man roster in a corresponding move. He will now be subjected to waivers. Johnson, now 26, was only able to muster a .261/.321/.356 line in 120 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season, bringing his career line at the Triple-A level to .281/.336/.392.
