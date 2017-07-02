Dodgers' Mike Freeman: Heads back to minors
Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Freeman failed to reach base in five plate appearances for the Dodgers before being sent back to Triple-A. He's slashing a combined .057/.154/.143 in 20 games between the Mariners and Dodgers this season, so he'll head back to Oklahoma City to serve as organizational depth.
