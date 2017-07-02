Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Freeman failed to reach base in five plate appearances for the Dodgers before being sent back to Triple-A. He's slashing a combined .057/.154/.143 in 20 games between the Mariners and Dodgers this season, so he'll head back to Oklahoma City to serve as organizational depth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories