Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Franklin Gutierrez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a back injury, so Freeman will bring his services to the major-league club. The 29-year-old was hitting .295 over 65 plate appearances with Oklahoma City this season.

