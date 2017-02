Hansen recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

It's an unfortunate setback for the promising young outfielder. Hansen is coming off of an encouraging 2016 campaign in which he hit .311 with 11 home runs over 326 plate appearances with Rookie-level Ogden. Based on the preliminary timetable, he should be nearing return by mid to late March.