White was promoted to Double-A Tulsa on Thursday, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

The Dodgers promoted several of their talented prospects to Double-A on Thursday, including White, Yadier Alvarez, and Dennis Santana. A broken toe kept White out for the month of June, but he responded with three scoreless outings with eight strikeouts (7.0 IP) after returning at High-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 22-year-old will now head to Double-A, where he figures to remain for the rest of the 2017 season.

