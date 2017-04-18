White, 22, has allowed zero earned runs and just one hit through his first nine innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2017.

White has fanned 11 batters over that span while walking four. The 6-foot-4 righty could end up being a steal for the Dodgers after being selected in the second round of last year's draft.

